Derek Boateng: Ex-Ghana midfielder reveals how he met and married club owner’s daughter

Boateng is currently married to Aisha Ansong, with the couple blessed with three children since tying the knot in 2002.

Revealing how he met his wife, the former Black Stars midfielder said while on the books of Liberty, he was staying with the club’s late co-owner Alhaji Sly Tetteh.

Derek Boateng reveals how he met his wife

That was how he met Aisha, the daughter of fellow co-owner Felix Ansong, and fell in love with her before receiving the blessing of her father to go ahead and marry her.

“Meeting my wife is a very funny situation. Everyone knows Sly Tetteh is my agent and manager. When I started playing for Liberty Professionals, he was the one taking care of me and Mr. Ansong as well,” Boateng told Ghanaweb.

"Sly Tetteh is the one who took me to Europe and found me a club, but while he was looking for a club for me, I was in his house also looking for a player to sign—I mean my wife. I had to bring the money back to the family because he had done everything for me.”

He further explained: “I spoke to Mr. Ansong, who was taking care of me, and asked him to go ahead. Sly Tetteh asked if I was ready to marry her, and I said yes because I am not here to joke. Now we are married, have three kids, and are thankful to God.”

Boateng played for the Black Stars between 2001 and 2013, having also helped the Black Satellites earn a runners-up medal at the 2001 U-20 FIFA World Cup.