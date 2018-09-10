Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over $20,000 debt

news

Derek Boateng has sued his former Black Stars teammate John Paintsil over his refusal to refund an amount of $20,000 borrowed from him during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Derek Boateng in a writ, is demanding the $20,000 plus the interest at commercial bank rate from 2010 when he borrowed the money.

Boateng filed the case at the court on 15th May, 2008, but all attempts to serve Paintsil have proved futile.

The court presided over by Justice Jennifer Akua Tagoe has directed the posting of a copy of the writ of summons at the last known place of abode of the defendant at H/No 13, Afro Street, Trassaco Estate, Accra.

According to the court, the plaintiff should leave a copy of the summons with any adult at the residence of the of the defendant and another copy posted on the notice board of the court,

Gambling

Derek Boateng says when he recently demanded the monies from Paintsil he claimed he doesn't owe him and that the said amount was used for gambling while they were in the camp of the Black Stars and since he lost, he has no money to give to the plaintiff.

The plaintiff said he was not part of that game, but defendant borrowed the money and used it personally for his own interest and therefore must refund the money.