Djiku to play in Europa League as Mourinho’s Fenerbahce suffer Champions League exit

This means Jose Mourinho’s side has failed to qualify for the group stages of the Champions League and will now drop into the Europa League.

Djiku played the full throttle once again and put up a strong performance at the back, with the highlight being a goal-line block.

Djiku shown yellow card in Champions League exit

He was also shown a yellow card in the second half before Bafode Diakite’s own goal in added time saw Fenerbahce open the scoring and send the game into extra time.

However, despite the game seeming destined to end 2-2 on aggregate, Jonathan David scored in the 118th minute to deny Mourinho’s side a place in the group stages of the Champions League.

Addressing the media after the game, the Portuguese said: "We would never win the Champions League. We would never reach the Champions League final. Never. But we go to Europa League and in Europa League if - if - I don't want to say the rest. I prefer to stay on the ifs."

"If we can do a great Europa League. If, if, if. But we can do a great Europa League with if. I can't speak more than the if. If not I am in trouble. If you want to know more about the ifs, I invite you watch Roma-Sevilla in the Europa League final 2022-23 and you understand the if.”

