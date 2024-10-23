Ex-Ghana midfielder calls for Andre Ayew's inclusion in the Black Stars

In Ayew's absence, the Black Stars have struggled, managing just two points from four qualifiers. They suffered a defeat to Angola, drew against Niger and Sudan at home, and recently fell 0-2 to Sudan in Libya.

Speaking to Kessben FM, Sarpong emphasised the importance of Ayew’s leadership within the squad, even if he is not in the starting line-up.

"André Ayew being on the bench will not cause any problems within the Black Stars camp. His presence alone will be an extra motivation. He knows how to uplift players when the going gets tough. It would be beneficial to have him back in the team," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further highlighted Ayew's patriotism, adding, "A patriotic player like André Ayew does not deserve such treatment."

Andre Ayew with the Black Stars

Pulse Ghana