Ex-Ghana midfielder calls for Andre Ayew's inclusion in the Black Stars

Ayew, who recently rejoined his former club Le Havre in France's Ligue 1, has been absent from national team duties under current coach Otto Addo. The forward has not been called up since June, missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Former Ghanaian international Kenneth Sarpong has advocated for the reinstatement of Andre Ayew into the Black Stars, expressing his belief that the veteran captain could be key to reigniting the team's fortunes.
In Ayew's absence, the Black Stars have struggled, managing just two points from four qualifiers. They suffered a defeat to Angola, drew against Niger and Sudan at home, and recently fell 0-2 to Sudan in Libya.
Speaking to Kessben FM, Sarpong emphasised the importance of Ayew’s leadership within the squad, even if he is not in the starting line-up.
"André Ayew being on the bench will not cause any problems within the Black Stars camp. His presence alone will be an extra motivation. He knows how to uplift players when the going gets tough. It would be beneficial to have him back in the team," he stated.
He further highlighted Ayew's patriotism, adding, "A patriotic player like André Ayew does not deserve such treatment."
Andre Ayew with the Black Stars
Andre Ayew has been a consistent presence in the Black Stars for over a decade, amassing an impressive 120 appearances for the national team and scoring 24 goals. His dedication and experience have made him a key figure in Ghanaian football, contributing not only with goals but also with leadership as captain.