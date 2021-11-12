RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Fatawu Issahaku is Ghana’s new Abedi Pele, says Agyemang-Badu

Emmanuel Ayamga

Reigning CAF U-20 best player Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been tipped to become Ghana’s new Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’.

This is according to former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, who believes the 17-year-old has all the qualities of a world-beater.

Issahaku is currently one of the highly-rated youngsters from Ghana, having played a key role in the Black Satellites’ victory at the U-20 AFCON earlier this year.

The teenager was also in imperious form for Division One League side Steadfast FC last season, which earned him a loan move to Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

Issahaku has so far scored two goals in two games in the Ghanaian topflight and is also currently part of the Black Stars squad.

Agyemang-Badu believes Ghana has found its new Abedi Pele and called for proper guidance of the young midfielder.

“He is a wonderful chap, Very confident,” the former Udinese and Verona midfielder said on Accra-based Starr FM.

“I watched his game against Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium and he is an excellent player who has all the qualities. We just need to guide him well and if we do that I think we are getting the new Abedi Pele in Ghana.”

Meanwhile, Issahaku has reportedly signed a long-term contract with Liverpool and will join the Premier League giants once he turns 18.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

