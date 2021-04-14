Foden fires Man City into Champions League semi-finals

After Mahmoud Dahoud fired straight at City goalkeeper Ederson with six minutes gone, Dortmund went ahead with their next clear chance.
Emre Can's long ball found Erling Braut Haaland in the area, the Norwegian squaring for Dahoud, and although his shot was saved, Bellingham curled the rebound beyond Ederson.
At 17 years and 289 days, Bellingham became the second youngest goal-scorer in the knockout stages of the Champions League behind Bojan Krkic, who was 72 days younger when he scored in the quarter-finals for Barcelona in 2008.
Conceding an early goal fired up City, whose captain Kevin De Bruyne hit the crossbar 10 minutes after Bellingham's goal following a mistake by Mateu Morey.
Dortmund goalkeeper Marvin Hitz pulled off saves at point-blank range to deny a Foden shot and a header by Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Bellingham got back to block a Riyad Mahrez attempt.
Can looked crestfallen when he gave away the penalty 10 minutes after the break by heading a corner onto his own arm.