Foden fires Man City into Champions League semi-finals

Mahrez converted the spot-kick by slamming the ball beyond Hitz.

The Algeria midfielder's fist-clenched celebration showed what the away goal meant to City before he being mobbed by his team-mates.

The winning goal came with 15 minutes to go when Mahrez took a short corner with Bernardo Silva, who found Foden on the edge of the penalty area.

The 20-year-old hit his shot left-footed shot low past Hitz and in off the post before sprinting to celebrate with Guardiola on the sidelines.

It was a quiet night for Dortmund top-scorer Haaland, who has now failed to score in his last seven games for club and country.