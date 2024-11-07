Galatasaray vs Tottenham: Victor Osimhen’s brace sinks 10-man spurs in the Europa League

The intense atmosphere set the stage for a challenging night for Spurs, who struggled to settle against energetic host. The opening goal was a testament to Galatasaray’s intensity; Sara's deep free-kick was only half-cleared, allowing Akgun to strike a powerful shot into the top-right corner, igniting the crowd.
Galatasaray ended Tottenham's Europa League winning streak with a thrilling 3-2 victory in Turkey, powered by Victor Osimhen's brilliant double in the Europa League on Thursday night.
Spurs responded briefly, adapting to the high tempo to equalize in the 18th minute. Johnson’s clever play beat the offside trap, setting up Lankshear for a tap-in following Son’s excellent pass.
However, the Turkish side quickly reclaimed control, spurred on by their passionate fans. In the 31st minute, Osimhen capitalized on Icardi’s pressure on Dragusin and Mertens’ precise pass, slipping the ball past Forster.
Osimhen doubled his tally just eight minutes later. After his initial attempt was saved, he dashed between Spurs defenders to meet Mertens’ exceptional pass, steering the ball into the bottom right with precision.
Tottenham’s comeback hopes were dampened in the second half as Lankshear was sent off for a second yellow card on Sara.
Despite this, Spurs narrowed the deficit when Porro found Solanke for a 69th-minute tap-in. Galatasaray, however, held firm, securing a historic win in this first-ever meeting between the two clubs.
Victor Osimhen in the Europa League
The Super Eagles' star man has kicked off his return from injury with two goals and one assist in the three matches he has played for Galatasaray this season in European competition.