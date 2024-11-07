Galatasaray vs Tottenham: Victor Osimhen’s brace sinks 10-man spurs in the Europa League

Spurs responded briefly, adapting to the high tempo to equalize in the 18th minute. Johnson’s clever play beat the offside trap, setting up Lankshear for a tap-in following Son’s excellent pass.

However, the Turkish side quickly reclaimed control, spurred on by their passionate fans. In the 31st minute, Osimhen capitalized on Icardi’s pressure on Dragusin and Mertens’ precise pass, slipping the ball past Forster.

Osimhen doubled his tally just eight minutes later. After his initial attempt was saved, he dashed between Spurs defenders to meet Mertens’ exceptional pass, steering the ball into the bottom right with precision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tottenham’s comeback hopes were dampened in the second half as Lankshear was sent off for a second yellow card on Sara.

Despite this, Spurs narrowed the deficit when Porro found Solanke for a 69th-minute tap-in. Galatasaray, however, held firm, securing a historic win in this first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Victor Osimhen in the Europa League