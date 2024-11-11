ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

A bet with God – Gerald Asamoah opens up on providing free heart surgeries to 28 children in Ghana

Mandela Anuvabe

Former German national team player Gerald Asamoah has opened up on his decision to provide free heart surgeries to 28 children in Ghana for the second year running.

A bet with God – Gerald Asamoah opens up on providing free heart surgeries to 28 children in Ghana
A bet with God – Gerald Asamoah opens up on providing free heart surgeries to 28 children in Ghana

Asamoah through his Gerald Asamoah Heart Foundation flew in 35 nurses and doctors from Germany to perform heart surgeries on underprivileged children in Ghana on Monday, November 4, 2024.

Recommended articles

This was the second consecutive year that the German-Ghanaian retired footballer organized this initiative, following the success of the maiden initiative in November 2023.

Some 20 children benefitted from the sponsored surgeries last year, and this year’s program saw an increase in the number of beneficiaries by eight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total cost of the surgeries was estimated at €250,000.

The former Schalke 04 player said the inspiration behind this life-saving project was to uphold his pledge to God after he was diagnosed with a heart condition after a game in 1998 when he was still at Hannover ‘96.

The 46-year-old also noted that he wants to continue giving back to society and this was one of the ways he deemed possible since he relates to the challenges the kids go through.

“The reason why I got the foundation was... ‘98[1998] I was a soccer player and after a game, I didn’t feel well and I need[ed] to go to [the] hospital, and they found a heart disease on my heart. And they said it’s over, you can’t play soccer anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And you know how we Ghanaians are, I was in love with God but I was not so deep in God, and I went to a bet with God. If I should make it to be on the pitch, I want to give something back.

“I came back three and a half months later, and then I said okay God, now I have done this so I want to give something back. So, that’s the reason why I founded this foundation,” he told Zion Felix TV.

Asamoah also admitted there are some challenges in running the foundation, but he’s motivated to do more thanks to the support from his team.

The health professionals left the country on Saturday, November 9, 2024, after successfully operating on the children.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was the first black man to represent Germany in the FIFA World Cup in 2002, hosted in Korea and Japan.

Mandela Anuvabe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

Footballer instantly killed after lightning struck him on the pitch (VIDEO)

Footballer instantly killed after lightning struck him on the pitch (VIDEO)

Mbappe and UCL Logo

UEFA Champions League: Today’s fixtures and match predictions

Andre Ayew celebrates 'best dad in the world' Abedi Pele on 60th birthday

‘Best dad in the world’ - Andre Ayew celebrates father Abedi Pele on 60th birthday

Real Madrid vs AC Milan

Madrid vs AC Milan: Los Blancos stumble as Milan claims Champions League victory