GFA orders Kotoko to pay $41,000 to Maxwell Konadu over ‘premature’ dismissal

Konadu was sacked by Kotoko in December following the team’s underwhelming start to the Ghana Premier League season.

He subsequently petitioned the Players’ Status Committee over his dismissal, insisting the management’s decision was unfair.

Pulse Ghana

He also demanded damages worth $60,000, one year salary of $36,000, the remainder of a sign-on fee of GH¢ 30,000 and a winning bonus of GH¢ 2,000.

In its ruling, the Players’ Status Committee granted some of Konadu’s reliefs but also rejected others.

The GFA rejected the claim of $60,000 for compensation, but granted $36,000 for salaries Kotoko owed Konadu from January to December 2021.

The Committee also granted payment of GHS30,000 being the balance of the signing on fee and payment of GHS2,000 being winning bonuses for two matches.

“The Committee finds the coach’s termination hasty, premature and without just cause. Therefore it does not fall within the employment contract clause 11.4 which indicates termination of the coach’s contract without any compensation and without prior notice,” a section of the ruling said.

The GFA, therefore, ordered Kotoko to pay Konadu “within 30 days from the date that he furnishes the club with his bank details.”

“In the event that the aforementioned sums are not paid by the Respondent (Asante Kotoko) within the stated time limit, the present matter shall be referred to the GFA Disciplinary Committee for consideration and a formal decision,” it added.