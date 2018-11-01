Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


GFA communications director Sannie Darra charged with money laundering

The GFA spokesperson Sannie Darra is facing charges of money laundering according to deputy Information Minister Pius Enam Hadzide.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
GFA communications director Sannie Darra charged with money laundering play

GFA communications director Sannie Darra charged with money laundering

Deputy Information Minister designate Pius Enam Hadzide has indicated that the Sannie Darra has been charged with money laundering following investigation by the Ghana Police Service.

 “The Ghana Police Service have told me they are done with their investigations on Ghana Football Association and they will soon send their docket to the Attorney General’s department.

"The former GFA Communications director has been charged with money laundering by the Ghana Police. This is part of the docket which will be sent to the Attorney General," deputy Minister for Information Pius Enam Hadzidze told Atinka FM.

READ MORE: Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reports

Sannie Darra was one of the football administrators who were caught on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe in the latest investigative piece by multiple award winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on football dubbed ‘Number 12’.

READ MORE: Former chairman of Hearts of Oak passes away

This news comes on the back of former President of the FA Kwesi Nyantakyi who has been banned by FIFA from all football related activities for life.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos of Thai football team rescued from cave touring Manchester United with Jose Mourinho Photos of Thai football team rescued from cave touring Manchester United with Jose Mourinho
Ex-Black Stars midfielder passes on Ex-Black Stars midfielder passes on
Football: Copa Libertadores set for Buenos Aires 'clasico' final Football Copa Libertadores set for Buenos Aires 'clasico' final
Football: Puel hit by Leicester's 'hardest week' after owner's tragic death Football Puel hit by Leicester's 'hardest week' after owner's tragic death
Football: Bayern's Rafinha apologises over 'Arab bomber' Halloween costume Football Bayern's Rafinha apologises over 'Arab bomber' Halloween costume
Gyan’s wife breaks silence amidst divorce & paternity test brouhaha Gyan’s wife breaks silence amidst divorce & paternity test brouhaha

Recommended Videos

Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce
Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier
Breaking News: Kwesi Nyantakyi ban for life by FIFA Breaking News: Kwesi Nyantakyi ban for life by FIFA



Top Articles

1 Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician Buju Bantonbullet
2 6 things to know about Asamoah Gyan’s wifebullet
3 Woman Asamoah Gyan allegedly wants to marry after his divorcebullet
4 Former chairman of Hearts of Oak passes awaybullet
5 Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reportsbullet
6 Asamoah Gyan files for divorce: request DNA paternity testbullet
7 How Ghanaians reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s lifetime ban...bullet
8 5 times Asamoah Gyan’s wife and kids slayedbullet
9 FIFA referee passes away in road accidentbullet
10 Revealed: Gyan did not ask for kids DNA; Baffour Gyan...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellierbullet
2 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
3 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
4 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
5 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
6 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
9 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song...bullet
10 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC...bullet

Football

FIFA relied on government’s six-page document to ban Nyantakyi for life
FIFA relied on government’s six-page document to ban Nyantakyi for life
Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani (R) believes a more collective approach can boost Paris Saint-Germain's chances of Champions League success.
Football PSG superstars need more teamwork, says striker Cavani
Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli will warm-up for Paris Saint-Germain against Empoli in Serie A.
Football Ancelotti's Napoli play catch-up in Serie A as PSG loom
La Liga want Barcelona´s match against Girona to be played in Miami.
Football La Liga seek fan support for Miami match
X
Advertisement