Deputy Information Minister designate Pius Enam Hadzide has indicated that the Sannie Darra has been charged with money laundering following investigation by the Ghana Police Service.

“The Ghana Police Service have told me they are done with their investigations on Ghana Football Association and they will soon send their docket to the Attorney General’s department.

"The former GFA Communications director has been charged with money laundering by the Ghana Police. This is part of the docket which will be sent to the Attorney General," deputy Minister for Information Pius Enam Hadzidze told Atinka FM.

Sannie Darra was one of the football administrators who were caught on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe in the latest investigative piece by multiple award winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on football dubbed ‘Number 12’.

This news comes on the back of former President of the FA Kwesi Nyantakyi who has been banned by FIFA from all football related activities for life.