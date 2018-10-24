Pulse.com.gh logo
Black Stars defender discloses he was surviving on $50 weekly wage in England

Andy Yiadom is Black Stars right full back plying his trade in England for Championship side Reading

Black Stars defender Andy Yiadom has revealed that he had to live on $50 weekly wage when he began his career in England for non-league outfit.

Yiadom 26, was groomed by Watford United, but he was released in 2010 and had to start his senior team football in the National Football league playing for Hayes & Yeading.

Andy Yiadom who has found his feet at Reading has revealed the difficulty he had to go through before coming this far in his football career.

 “Funnily enough, I was on a night out and I heard a guy who I knew was going on an open trial at Hayes & Yeading,” Yiadom disclosed ahead of Millwall FC clash over the weekend.

“So, I went along to the trial – obviously it was very gruelling. You’ve come from Watford with a nice training ground and, no disrespect to Hayes & Yeading, but going to the training ground which had a cabin for a changing room and loads of people there, you’re wondering what’s going on.”

Yiadom clearly showed his potential in front of his prospective employers in England’s fifth tier, though, as the potential trialists gradually got whittled down and the full-back was left with a crossroads in his life with a key decision to be made – whether he was going to follow his sporting ambitions, or step away and find another path.

“I was there and going every day, getting through after it was getting cut down after every week or so, and I was still there. The manager, Garry Haylock called me into his room and said he wanted to offer me a deal. I wasn’t over the moon, but I knew it was a start,”

“It was full-time because they were in the Conference Premier at that point, but they basically offered me travel expenses – which was around £50 per week”.

