Ghana player ratings vs Sudan: Alidu Seidu 10/10, Jordan Ayew 4/10, Kudus average score

James Akwesi Appiah is likely to be satisfied with a point after Ghana's 0-0 draw against Sudan in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
Alidu Seidu played his heart out for Ghana, earning the highest rating between Ghana and Sudan, while Jordan Ayew struggled, and Mohammed Kudus delivered an average performance for the Black Stars.
Despite dominating possession and creating chances, Ghana couldn’t break through Sudan’s solid defence.
Alexander Djiku hit the woodwork, and Antoine Semenyo came close, but Sudan’s goalkeeper, Mohammed Mustafa, made key saves.
Sudan also had chances, but Ghana’s Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept them at bay. Both teams fought hard, but the match ended goalless after 90 minutes.
Pulse Ghana player ratings of Black Stars players versus Sudan
Goalkeeper and Defenders
Lawrence Ati-Zigi: 7/10
The safest pair of hands, making 4 saves, including one crucial stop to prevent Sudan from scoring, along with 8 recoveries.
Alidu Seidu: 10/10
Ghana’s best player on the pitch. He made 3 interceptions and the most recoveries in the game with 10.
Gideon Mensah: 5/10
The left-back was unproductive for the Black Stars. His contribution to attack and defence was disappointing.
Alexander Djiku: 6.5/10
The centre-back performed well, commanding the defence and maintaining defensive organisation, with a few recoveries.
Mohammed Salisu: 6/10
He was solid on the day, making 1 interception and 3 recoveries. Out of 2 tackles, he won 1, achieving a 50% success rate.
Midfielders
Elisha Owusu: 5.5/10
His aggression and progressive play were lacking, despite being deployed as a defensive midfielder.
Ibrahim Sulemana: 7/10
Though it was his first appearance for the Black Stars, he performed admirably and was impressive in midfield.
Ernest Nuamah: 5/10
He was not productive, with little attacking play seen from the winger.
Mohammed Kudus: 6/10
The West Ham man gave an average performance. He missed a clear goalscoring opportunity that could have secured a win for the Black Stars.
Attackers
Jordan Ayew: 4/10
Ayew was unimpressive on the wing. He managed just one shot on target and failed to perform at his best in front of the home fans.
Antoine Semenyo: 5.5/10
Semenyo was unlucky in the match, squandering several excellent chances that could have given the Black Stars a goal.
Substitutes
Fatawu Issahaku: 4.5/10
Inaki Williams: 4/10
Michael Baidoo: 4/10