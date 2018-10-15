Ghana suffer 40-0 defeat to Uganda

The Ghana were a no match for their Ugandan side as they suffered a 40-0 defeat on Saturday.
Before they were defeated 19-5 in their second game of pool B against Senegal.
READ MORE: Black Stars thrash Kotoko 3-0 in Kumasi
The Ghana Eagles, however, after being knocked out of the main pool entered into the play-off and managed a 40-0 win against Mauritius.
READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah advices KP Boateng on what to do to get Black Stars call- up
Before they were beaten 24-14 by Namibia in the final play-off.