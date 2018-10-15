Ghana suffer 40-0 defeat to Uganda

news

Uganda cruised to a 40-0 victory over Ghana Eagles in the Africa rugby qualifiers on Saturday in Tunisia.

Before they were defeated 19-5 in their second game of pool B against Senegal.

READ MORE: Black Stars thrash Kotoko 3-0 in Kumasi

The Ghana Eagles, however, after being knocked out of the main pool entered into the play-off and managed a 40-0 win against Mauritius.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah advices KP Boateng on what to do to get Black Stars call-­ up

Before they were beaten 24-14 by Namibia in the final play-off.