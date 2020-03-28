Owusu, who celebrates his birthday today, has been vociferous in the national campaign against the spread of Coronavirus with recorded video messages on social media.

The Al-Fayha midfielder, through his ‘The Owusu Project’, decided to back his words in the fight against the pandemic with the donation of the sanitizers to be handed to clubs in locations that have recorded cases of the virus - namely Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Obuasi.

Patrick Akoto, CEO of The Owusu Project outlined the motive behind the player’s decision to embark on the exercise.

He said: “We are in a very critical moment of our life the global pandemic has sparked a higher level of fear so we want to contribute our widows might to our football clubs: the Premier League, Division One, Womens Football. This is how we have contributed ensuring that we have observed the basic precautionary measures recommended by the experts and we hope that is will contribute significantly in ensuring that we keep safe in this difficult times we find ourselves in.”

General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo received the items on behalf of the GFA.

He said: “This is a very good step. On behalf of the GFA, I would like to thank Samuel Owusu for the presentation.

“He has done tremendously well; the GFA and the clubs are grateful.”

Speaking on behalf of the player, CEO of 'The Owusu project', Patrick Akoto said the donation is their little contribution to the bigger picture of fighting the pandemic

“The human race is facing a possible extinction and the world is in deep trouble due to this rampaging threat from Coronavirus so we saw the need to contribute our quota to this fight.”