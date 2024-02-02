‘Stay away from Black Stars’ – Fans advise Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo against playing for Ghana

Mainoo was the match-winner when Erik ten Hag’s side defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in the Premier League on Thursday.

The midfielder showed nerves of steel in the final seconds of the game to score the winner after Manchester United had squandered a two-goal lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the aftermath of the game, Mainoo received effusive praise from fans for his performance, with Ten Hag also commending him.

“I think very quickly I saw him. I think last autumn I saw him for the first time and at that moment I thought he was playing a little bit too comfortable in the Under-21s, he should be much more dominant,” the Reds boss said.

“We pushed him a lot by that side, by pushing him in training and you see he makes such good progress and he is almost progressing from game to game.”

Ten Hag added: “And of course, it’s wonderful to see and I hope he stays calm like he is, as he did with his goal as well. He is determined, he is a good character and I hope he keeps going with this progress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, some Ghanaian fans on social media cautioned the teenager against ever considering playing for Ghana following the West African country’s knack for approaching foreign-born players.

See some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter) below: