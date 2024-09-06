Ghanaian footballers who signed for Barcelona

The summer transfer window was also a massive success for Ghanaian footballers, with many of them moving to Europe’s top five leagues.

Pulse Ghana

Felix Afena-Gyan secured a loan move to Juventus Nex Gen and Asante Kotoko’s Bernard Somuah also moved from the Ghana Premier League to Celta Vigo.

ADVERTISEMENT

More big transfers happened that involved Ghanaian players, two of whom were snapped up by Barcelona to continue with their development.

Below, we take a look at some Ghanaian footballers who have been signed by Barcelona.

Kevin-Prince Boateng

In January 2019, Kevin Prince Boateng became the first Ghanaian footballer to join Barcelona. The 37-year-old was then on the books of Sassuolo but was signed by the Catalans on loan.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spanish giants were looking for a backup forward to augment their squad and signed Boateng on a six-month loan deal. While the Germany-born star did not play enough games, he ended the season as a league champion.

Boateng featured just three times in La Liga and made one more appearance in the Copa del Rey, although Barcelona did not exercise the option to sign him permanently.

Abdul Aziz Issah

Highly-rated Ghanaian teenager Abdul Aziz Issah also completed a transfer from Dreams FC to Barcelona earlier in September.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The 18-year-old was a standout performer last season after playing a key role in Dreams FC’s journey to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederations Cup.

He emerged as the top scorer in the continental competition after contributing four goals and two assists in 10 matches. He was also instrumental in helping Dreams FC recover from their poor start in the Ghana Premier League to finish in ninth position.

Issah’s impressive performances saw him linked with several clubs in Ghana and across the continent but he was signed by Barcelona and will join the club’s B team to continue with his development.

David Oduro

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Another big move involving a Ghanaian footballer was David Oduro’s transfer to Barcelona from Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions.