‘He fights and gives his all’ – Alidu Seidu says he idolises Sergio Ramos

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana right-back Alidu Seidu says he idolised Sergio Ramos while growing up, insisting it was a dream come true to play against the Spanish defender.

Ghana's Alidu Seidu says he idolises Sergio Ramos
Seidu has enjoyed a breakthrough in the last few years, having gone from playing for the JMG Academy to Ligue 1.

The Clermont Foot rearguard has become a mainstay for the club, while also playing for Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

One of the highlights of Seidu’s club career, however, came in June when he helped Clermont Foot to record a famous 3-2 win over PSG.

The Ghanaian played against Ramos in that match and says he felt proud being on the same pitch with a player he idolised while growing up.

“When I was little, I really liked Sergio Ramos. He’s a player who goes into duels, fights, and is always there,” Seidu told Ligue 1.

“In good times, he’s there, in difficult times, he’s there. He always gives his all. It’s true, he gets a lot of red cards, but he’s a player who never gives up. When I had the chance to play against him in Ligue 1 Uber Eats, it was a dream come true!”

Alidu Seidu battling against Lionel Messi
Alidu Seidu battling against Lionel Messi Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the right-back is currently serving a suspension after being sent off against Lens in the French topflight recently.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

