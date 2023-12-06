‘He fights and gives his all’ – Alidu Seidu says he idolises Sergio Ramos

The Clermont Foot rearguard has become a mainstay for the club, while also playing for Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

One of the highlights of Seidu’s club career, however, came in June when he helped Clermont Foot to record a famous 3-2 win over PSG.

The Ghanaian played against Ramos in that match and says he felt proud being on the same pitch with a player he idolised while growing up.

“When I was little, I really liked Sergio Ramos. He’s a player who goes into duels, fights, and is always there,” Seidu told Ligue 1.

“In good times, he’s there, in difficult times, he’s there. He always gives his all. It’s true, he gets a lot of red cards, but he’s a player who never gives up. When I had the chance to play against him in Ligue 1 Uber Eats, it was a dream come true!”

Pulse Ghana