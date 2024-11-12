GPL: 'Be patient with us; we will bounce back' – Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum tells the fans

However, their momentum took a downturn following a loss to Legon Cities at the University of Ghana Stadium, marking their first defeat of the season. This loss appeared to set a trend, with Kotoko subsequently enduring a series of setbacks.

The latest came on Sunday afternoon in a 0-1 defeat to Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, extending Kotoko’s losing streak to three consecutive matches—something the club hasn’t experienced since March.

In his post-match interview, Ogum acknowledged the fans' frustration but urged patience as the team works to overcome their challenges:

"Be patient with us; we will bounce back. We understand the frustration, but the team is working hard to address our challenges and get back to winning ways," he reassured.

What’s next for the Porcupine Warriors?

With three consecutive losses, Asante Kotoko now faces a critical moment in the Ghana Premier League.

Their next match is against Nations FC in match week 11, where they’ll aim to secure three points and rebuild their momentum. This game is especially crucial, as their arch-rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, are now tied with them on points in the league standings.

