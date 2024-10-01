‘Macho men followed referee to dressing room’ - Kotoko fan reveals reason for Chelsea draw

Speaking on Accra-based radio station Peace FM, Nii Darko explained that security officials watched on as fans invaded the inner perimeter of the stadium.

This, he said, happened even after a pre-match agreement not to allow anyone, other than essential officials in that area.

He noted that some macho men then took the opportunity to follow the referee into the dressing room to question the match officials for an offside goal they had disallowed for the home side.

“Macho men followed referee Vormawor to the dressing room asking why he made the offside stand and why he doesn’t want them to win. [They said] He won’t find it easy today so he must make sure Berekum Chelsea wins the game. When you watch the videos, macho men in singlet were coming from the tunnel ahead of the second half,” he claimed.

Spoils shared between Kotoko and Chelsea

The Porcupine Warriors took the lead in the opening minutes of the first half via a Michael Kyei Dwamena’s second-minute strike after he connected with a teed-up cut-back pass from Saaka Dauda.

Zackaria Fuseini restored parity for the home team just after the hour mark with a half-volley after a headed ball from a free kick landed perfectly for the centre-back.

Both teams have accumulated five points from three games, and sit fifth and sixth, respectively on the league log.

Meanwhile, Kotoko will take on Nsoatreman FC tomorrow, October 2, 2024, at their interim home grounds, Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.