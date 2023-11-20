ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  ghpl

Video: Maxwell Konadu hospitalised after being assaulted by Bofoakwa Tano fans

Emmanuel Ayamga

Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu has been hospitalised following an assault by Bofoakwa Tano fans in the aftermath of Sunday’s league game.

Video: Maxwell Konadu hospitalised after being assaulted by Bofoakwa Tano fans
Video: Maxwell Konadu hospitalised after being assaulted by Bofoakwa Tano fans

Konadu led his side to earn a hard-fought goalless draw on the road against Bofoakwa at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Recommended articles

However, unsatisfied with the result, fans of the home team reportedly invaded the pitch at full-time and vented their frustration on the visiting side.

According to a report by 3Sport, Konadu was assaulted in the process, and has now been admitted to the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

A separate viral video also showed the former Black Stars coach lying on a hospital bed as he received treatment.

This is the latest in a spate of violent incidents that have beset the Ghana Premier League and lower tiers in recent times.

In October, seats at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex were vandalised by some irate fans of Asante Kotoko during their 2-2 draw with Nations FC.

The unfortunate incident started when the hosts were awarded a penalty late in the game, with Kotoko leading 2-1 at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In videos that were shared on social media, some of the removed seats could be seen being hurled onto the pitch by the irate supporters.

The game, therefore, had to be paused some a moment and, when play finally resumed, Amidou Diarra converted from the spot to ensure both teams shared the spoils.

Meanwhile, football fans in the country have called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to take decisive action against the violent incidents in the league.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hearts of Oak sack head coach Martin Koopman

Hearts of Oak sack head coach Martin Koopman

Video: Maxwell Konadu hospitalised after being assaulted by Bofoakwa Tano fans

Video: Maxwell Konadu hospitalised after being assaulted by Bofoakwa Tano fans

It’s time for GFA, clubs to build and manage their own stadiums – NSA boss

It’s time for GFA, clubs to build and manage their own stadiums – NSA boss