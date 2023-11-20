Video: Maxwell Konadu hospitalised after being assaulted by Bofoakwa Tano fans

However, unsatisfied with the result, fans of the home team reportedly invaded the pitch at full-time and vented their frustration on the visiting side.

According to a report by 3Sport, Konadu was assaulted in the process, and has now been admitted to the hospital.

A separate viral video also showed the former Black Stars coach lying on a hospital bed as he received treatment.

This is the latest in a spate of violent incidents that have beset the Ghana Premier League and lower tiers in recent times.

In October, seats at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex were vandalised by some irate fans of Asante Kotoko during their 2-2 draw with Nations FC.

The unfortunate incident started when the hosts were awarded a penalty late in the game, with Kotoko leading 2-1 at the time.

In videos that were shared on social media, some of the removed seats could be seen being hurled onto the pitch by the irate supporters.

The game, therefore, had to be paused some a moment and, when play finally resumed, Amidou Diarra converted from the spot to ensure both teams shared the spoils.