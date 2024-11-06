The opportunity can come back again – Gideon Mensah's dream of playing for Barcelona still alive

However, a premature leak of the news broke the confidentiality agreement between the clubs, ultimately causing the deal to collapse.

Reflecting on the missed opportunity and looking to the future, Mensah, who currently plays for French Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre, is optimistic that another chance to join Barcelona could arise.

"I couldn’t resist thinking about the next flight to Spain," Mensah shared with Flashscore.

"The next day, I saw the news everywhere in Ghana that Barcelona wanted me. I called my agent and asked him what happened to not saying anything to anyone. The agent said he didn’t know how the news got out. Nobody knows what's going to happen in the future. The opportunity to play for Barcelona can come back again." He added.

The bigger picture

Since making his national team debut in 2019, Mensah has become a dependable asset for the Black Stars, amassing nearly 20 appearances. Currently playing for French Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre, the Ghanaian defender is determined to excel and push his limits on the field, hoping that fate will eventually bring him closer to his long-held aspiration of joining Barcelona.