GPL: Struggling Legon Cities end Asante Kotoko's unbeaten run with a hard-fought victory

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Legon Cities have brought Asante Kotoko's unbeaten run in the Ghana Premier League to an end with a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Porcupine Warriors on Wednesday night.

Asante Kotoko vs Legon Cities
Goals from Albert Yeboah and Rahim Abdul Yaya were enough to secure the Royals a crucial victory, handing Kotoko their first defeat after an eight-game unbeaten streak.

Recommended articles

The match started with Legon Cities pressing high, eager to find an early breakthrough. Despite their relentless attacks, Kotoko’s defence held strong.

However, in the 23rd minute, a well-executed build-up from the midfield allowed Albert Yeboah to unleash a powerful right-footed shot, beating goalkeeper Frederick Asare to open the scoring and give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Asante Kotoko responded with determination, pushing for an equaliser before the break, but Legon Cities’ defence remained resolute, denying the visitors any clear chances.

In the second half, Kotoko intensified their efforts, searching for a goal. Their best opportunity came in the 76th minute when they were awarded a penalty, but Albert Amoah's attempt to level the score was thwarted by the resilient Royals.

As the game neared its conclusion, Legon Cities pressed on, and their persistence paid off when Abdul Yaya sealed the win with a decisive play in the 90th minute, ending Kotoko’s unbeaten run in the league.

The result has seen the Royals leap-frog Dreams FC at the bottom of the league table. They will be hoping to build on this momentum after recording their first victory of the season when they face Young Apostles in their matchweek 9 fixture away.

