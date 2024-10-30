GPL: Struggling Legon Cities end Asante Kotoko's unbeaten run with a hard-fought victory

The match started with Legon Cities pressing high, eager to find an early breakthrough. Despite their relentless attacks, Kotoko’s defence held strong.

However, in the 23rd minute, a well-executed build-up from the midfield allowed Albert Yeboah to unleash a powerful right-footed shot, beating goalkeeper Frederick Asare to open the scoring and give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Asante Kotoko responded with determination, pushing for an equaliser before the break, but Legon Cities’ defence remained resolute, denying the visitors any clear chances.

In the second half, Kotoko intensified their efforts, searching for a goal. Their best opportunity came in the 76th minute when they were awarded a penalty, but Albert Amoah's attempt to level the score was thwarted by the resilient Royals.

As the game neared its conclusion, Legon Cities pressed on, and their persistence paid off when Abdul Yaya sealed the win with a decisive play in the 90th minute, ending Kotoko’s unbeaten run in the league.

What’s next for Legon Cities?