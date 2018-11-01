news

It has been revealed that Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan did not instruct for the DNA test of his three children.

According to latest information by MyNewsGh.com, brother of the former Al Ain player, Baffour Gyan rather requested for DNA test of his brother’s children.

It is believed that Baffour Gyan himself moved into the marital home of Gifty Gyan located at 15 Eleandor street, East Legon together with his own wife and children.

Baffour also took possession of all the cars available to Asamoah’s wife in Ghana.

It has now been established that Baffour Gyan called Gifty Gyan to come to Ghana together with the kids even though they were supposed to be in school in the UK.

But according to Baffour Gyan, their grandfather said he wanted to see them urgently for which reason he requested she comes down with them. He also said there were some issues to be solved at the Ghana UK high Commission for the kids.

The purpose, however, was that Baffour Gyan wanted to make her available to be served court documents of a divorce process she knew nothing about.

It was Baffour Gyan who led the filing and assured the court bailiff of when and where he could find her to serve her when she arrived.

Meanwhile, the family is also unhappy about the action of Baffour Gyan who sees Asamoah Gyan’s wife, Gifty and her children as a “threat” to him.

Asamoah Gyan has filed for a divorce in order to be able to remarry. He intends to marry ‘popular’ socialite Nina Atalah, former wife of Buju Banton and ex-girlfriend of Stephen Appiah, John Dumelo and allegedly, Ibrahim Mahama.