Gyan returns, Ayews snubbed again by Kwesi Appiah


2019 Africa Nations Cup

James Kwesi Appiah has named Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan in his 23-man squad for the 2019 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone

Gyan returns, Ayews snubbed again by Kwesi Appiah

Asamoah Gyan has been handed a return to the Black Stars setup since featuring for Kwesi Appiah’s team in 2017 against Congo in Kumasi.

Asamoah Gyan has been overlooked over fitness level and lack of much playing for sometime now, but he has been recalled into the team after Ghana ‘s defeat against minors Kenya.



However, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew have been snubbed again by James Kwesi Appiah. The duo are yet to return to the Black Stars since playing for Ghana in their 1-1 draw against Congo in Kumasi.

The Ayew brothers were accused of intentionally refusing to honour the return leg of Ghana’s tie against Congo last year and have not been invited since that time.

But Mubarak Wakaso who was excluded from squad against Kenya, has been recalled into the team following his impressive performance in the Spanish La Liga.



Emmanuel Boateng who also missed the last match through injury has also been invited to the team for their clash against Sierra Leone

The safest pair of hands on the local scene Felix Annan of Asante Kotoko is the only player in the Ghana Premier League to earn a place in Kwesi Appiah's 23-man squad

 

Ghana squad below:

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Felix Annan

Defenders

Andy Yiadom, John Boye, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku and Lumor Agbenyenu

Midfielders

Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, Christian Atsu, Bernard Mensah, Thomas Agyapong, Isaac Sackey and Kwadwo Asamoah.

Forwards

Asamoah Gyan, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Majeed Waris and Emmanuel Boateng.

Ghana will face Sierra Leone on 11th October, 2018 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi in their 2019 Africa Nations Cup (AFCON) clash.

