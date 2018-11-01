Pulse.com.gh logo
Gyan’s wife breaks silence amidst divorce & paternity test brouhaha

Gifty Gyan has reportedly said the DNA test demanded by his husband will vindicate him, according to MyNewGH.

Gyan’s wife breaks silence amidst divorce & paternity test brouhaha

Wife of Asamoah Gyan has broken his silence after his husband allegedly filed for a divorce and requested for a paternity test their three children.

Gyan tied the knot with Gify in 2015 after the coupled had dated for 11 years, having given birth to three children.

It is understood that Asamoah Gyan grew cold towards Gifty lately after a business woman by name Nina Atala came into the Black Stars skipper’s life.

READ MORE: Former chairman of Hearts of Oak passes away

The 32-year-old who has already filed for a divorce, has allegedly requested for the DNA test of his three children to be sure of being the father of the kids.

MyNewsGH.com confirmed from sources very close to the wife of Asamoah Gyan that although she is unhappy about what a DNA controversy will become an insult for her kids, she fully welcomes the decision because it will vindicate her.

READ MORE: Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reports

Meanwhile, in a latest report, Asamoah Gyan says he didn’t demand for the DNA test of his kids as widely reported.

