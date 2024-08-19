Here’s a summary of Dr. Bawumia’s vision for sports in NPP manifesto

Although a few dignitaries spoke and highlighted the NPP’s plans for Ghanaians beyond December 7, it was Dr. Bawumia’s speech, as flagbearer, that attracted the most interest.

The Vice President touched on a number of issues ranging from the economy to job creation and to agriculture, security, tax reforms and public infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the lovers of sports, though, it was the part that captured plans for the various disciplines that piqued their interest the most.

Dr. Bawumia's manifesto promises

Dr. Bawumia spoke about using tax incentives to incentivise private sector investments in sports, tourism, and creative arts facilities. He also pledged to establish a Sports Development Fund to develop sports infrastructure, talent, and grassroots sports programmes, including the revival of Colts football and leagues across the country

A section of the manifesto addresses the need to upgrade the surfaces of football pitches in the country to meet the highest international standards and to continue the construction of AstroTurfs for every constituency to boost the development of our talents including juvenile football.

Dr. Bawumia also promised to start an “Operation Olympics Glory” programme by dedicating resources towards the preparation and readiness of athletes for the 2028 Olympic Games and also support the revival of the Ghana Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

This, the Vice President said, will be done by directing policy through the National Lotteries Authority and the Gaming Commission to establish and fund a Sports Employment Module to assist the clubs fund operational expenses, including player remuneration.

Another big promise made by Dr. Bawumia is that he will provide a bus to each Ghana Premier League club as well as build six 5,000-seater capacity standard stadiums for the new regions.