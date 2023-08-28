How Mohammed Kudus flew mother, brothers to London for West Ham unveiling

He joined the Hammers from Ajax Amsterdam in a deal worth €45 million and has signed a five-year deal with David Moyes’ side.

Kudus has always had a strong bond with his mother and brothers and he ensured they didn’t miss this pivotal moment in his career.

The attacking midfielder flew the trio to East London to share the moment with him, with all of them later taking a group photo at the London Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kudus said playing in the Premier League was his childhood dream and promised to fight for the West Ham badge.

“I’ve been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid. I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going,” Kudus said after his unveiling.

“I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started.”

