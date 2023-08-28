The 23-year-old was officially unveiled by the English club on Sunday, with his mother and brothers present for the big occasion.
How Mohammed Kudus flew mother, brothers to London for West Ham unveiling
Ghana international Mohammed Kudus made sure his family didn’t miss his unveiling following his dream move to West Ham United.
Recommended articles
He joined the Hammers from Ajax Amsterdam in a deal worth €45 million and has signed a five-year deal with David Moyes’ side.
Kudus has always had a strong bond with his mother and brothers and he ensured they didn’t miss this pivotal moment in his career.
The attacking midfielder flew the trio to East London to share the moment with him, with all of them later taking a group photo at the London Stadium.
Meanwhile, Kudus said playing in the Premier League was his childhood dream and promised to fight for the West Ham badge.
“I’ve been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid. I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going,” Kudus said after his unveiling.
“I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started.”
The Ghanaian could make his debut on Friday when West Ham travel to Luton Town in the Premier League.
More from category
-
Mohammed Kudus picks West Ham’s no.14 jersey previously worn by John Paintsil
-
How Mohammed Kudus flew mother, brothers to London for West Ham unveiling
-
Boxer Freezy Macbones links up with Asaaka Boys ahead of their UK concert