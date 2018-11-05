I don’t live my life to please people: Asamoah Gyan

news

Asamoah Gyan in an Instagram post has alluded that he doesn’t live his life to please other people, after the Kayserispor filled for the annulment of his marriage with Gify.

The 32-year-old has been in the news lately after reports emerged he has filed for a divorce with his wife Gifty and had allegedly requested for the paternity DNA test of his three children with the latter.

Gyan has denied demanding for the DNA test of his three children, but his lawyers have clarified that the Black Stars captain has rather filed for the annulment of his marriage instead of a divorce which has widely been reported.

Asamoah Gyan took to his Instagram page to share several illustrations which allude to the fact that a man shouldn’t live his life to please other people, but he deems right.