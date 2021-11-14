I don’t remember the last time we lost a game in Ghana – Andre Ayew

Milovan Rajevac’s side currently trails South Africa by three points but a win on Sunday will see Ghana progress as group winners.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ayew acknowledged that a difficult awaits but was confident that the Black Stars will get the job done.

"We have had good results at home, not just here in Cape Coast," the 31-year-old said during a pre-match conference.

"I don't remember the last time we lost in Ghana so we need to stay like this, keep the same spirit and belief. We know we will not be able to do it without the fans. They should come in their numbers tomorrow and we will make sure we will give them everything they will be proud of.

"It is a tough one coming and there is a lot of pressure behind this game, from the nation and from us but that is why we play these kinds of games and now, we have to be ready to perform and make the country proud.”