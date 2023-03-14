According to him, he used to regularly bet on matches of the national team but hasn’t staked a bet since the World Cup.
‘I stopped betting after Black Stars made me lose money during World Cup’ – Wisa Greid
Ghanaian musician Wisa Greid has revealed that the Black Stars made him lose so much money during the Qatar 2022 World Cup that he stopped betting.
Although the singer refused to reveal exactly how much he lost to sports betting, he suggested the amount was hefty.
"I lost a lot of money. I've not staked a bet again since the World Cup. When Black Stars is playing, because I'm a Ghanaian, I believe that we will win so place a bet on it (the matches),” Wisa Greid told Angel TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
Sports betting has often divided opinion among Ghanaians, with some quarters highlighting its effects on the youth.
Others also believe betting is legal and therefore cannot be described as a bad practice when no laws are broken.
Some time ago, GH One newscaster Serwaa Amihere came under fire for suggesting sports betting was becoming a national crisis.
Dancehall artiste J. Derobie is also on record to have said that sports betting is good and has saved many youths from engaging in armed robbery.
The singer said sports betting was a means of survival for many young men who could otherwise have been involved in other social vices.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been urged to place a ban on sports betting in the Ghana Premier League.
The President of Bechem United Kingsley Owusu Achau believes such a move will help eradicate match-fixing on the local scene.
