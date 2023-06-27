ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I was disrespected for so long, but now I feel appreciated by Ghanaians – Gyan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has expressed his heartfelt appreciation after being honoured on the floor of Parliament.

I was disrespected for so long, but now I feel appreciated by Ghanaians – Gyan
I was disrespected for so long, but now I feel appreciated by Ghanaians – Gyan

The 37-year-old said he felt disrespected for so long, but he is now beginning to feel appreciated after Parliament’s gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Gyan officially announced his retirement while speaking at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting last Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Official: Asamoah Gyan retires from football at age 37
Official: Asamoah Gyan retires from football at age 37 Pulse Ghana

The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward bowed out of the game as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals as well as his country’s second most-capped player.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was subsequently celebrated by the football community for giving so much to the sport, with legislators taking turns to also eulogise his achievements.

Gyan noted that his heart was now at peace after the reception he received following the announcement of his retirement.

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

“Before, I’d say I had not been celebrated enough, because there were lots of disrespect and I feel like I am one of those guys who put Ghana on the map, the masses can confirm that but seeing what went on in Parliament, I am now beginning to understand, I’m beginning to feel appreciated by Ghanaians,” Gyan said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“I don’t really care about what people say but Parliament has confirmed and I’m sure the masses also know in their heart that I should be celebrated. I always say the numbers don’t lie.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his retirement, Gyan hadn’t played for the national team in over four years, with his last appearance coming in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • U23 AFCON: We know Ghana’s weaknesses – Morocco coach

    U23 AFCON: We know Ghana’s weaknesses – Morocco coach

  • 5 things that made Christian Atsu a human angel

    Video: Chelsea, Newcastle and Everton help to complete Christian Atsu’s school in Ghana

  • I was disrespected for so long, but now I feel appreciated by Ghanaians – Gyan

    I was disrespected for so long, but now I feel appreciated by Ghanaians – Gyan

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘I’ve not retired’ – Charles Taylor offers himself to Saudi Arabia clubs

‘I’ve not retired’ – Charles Taylor offers himself to Saudi Arabia clubs

Dormaahene declares first male child born today to be named after Andre Ayew

Dormaahene declares first male child born today to be named after Andre Ayew

Ghana 3-2 Congo: Black Meteors open U23 AFCON with narrow victory

Ghana 3-2 Congo: Black Meteors open U23 AFCON with narrow victory

I didn’t want to play professional football while growing up – Jordan Ayew

'I didn’t really want to play football while growing up' – Jordan Ayew