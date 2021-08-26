I watch videos of Messi and Neymar – Yaw Yeboah after scoring amazing solo goal

Yeboah received the ball on the edge of the box and dribbled his way past four defenders before beating the goalkeeper.

Speaking about the goal, he said it was no fluke, insisting he also scores brilliant goals in training.

He was also quick to add that he watches a lot of videos of Messi and Messi and draws inspiration from the superstar duo.

“I believe in myself and I have the confidence, ability and talent to do that,” Yeboah said in an interview with TV3.

“When I had the ball, there was no other option. I was looking for a pass but after a quick thinking, I was like ‘okay, just do something’. You know, just do what you can do.

“This is something that I do all the time in training. I just want to have fun with the ball at my feet and do a few tricks. I also watch a lot of videos of Messi, Neymar and all these big players.”

The young playmaker’s amazing solo goal grabbed the attention of many football lovers, including FIFA and ESPN.

In a Twitter post, the world’s football governing body accompanied by the captain: “Wow. Begin your week with this remarkable solo goal from Yaw Yeboah.”