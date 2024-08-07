‘Where was God when my brother died of leukaemia?’ – Ibrahimovic doesn’t believe in God

Ibrahimovic has the words “only God can judge me” tattooed on his rib cage, while also inking Buddhist mantras on his back.

pulse senegal

Ibrahimovic reveals his brother died of Leukaemia

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if the aforementioned tattoos make him a religious person, Ibrahimovic replied in the negative and questioned where God was when his brother died of Leukaemia.

“No. I believe in respect. So if I tell you, ‘only God can judge me’, who am I aiming at?” Ibrahimovic said in an interview with The Athletic.

“I’ll give you a perfect example. When my brother passed away, he had leukaemia. Where was God to help him? You thank God every day, you pray to God. But where was God now? In my world, you are your own God. That’s what I believe. And that’s my mindset.”

On his religious tattoos, the former Inter Milan and AC Milan forward said he deliberated inked them on his back so that he doesn’t have to get bored of seeing them.

AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because when you see them all the time, you get tired of them. This way, I will never get tired,” he added.

Ibrahimovic started his professional career at Malmo FF before moving to Ajax, where he established himself as one of the most coveted young players in Europe.

He would later spend two years at Juventus and a further three at Inter Milan, before swapping the Serie A for La Liga to play for Barcelona.