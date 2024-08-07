‘Where was God when my brother died of leukaemia?’ – Ibrahimovic doesn’t believe in God

The 42-year-old, who retired from football following a career that spanned over two decades, suggested that he does not believe in God.
Former Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic has disclosed that he is not a religious person despite having some saintly tattoos on his body.
Recommended articles
Ibrahimovic has the words “only God can judge me” tattooed on his rib cage, while also inking Buddhist mantras on his back.
Ibrahimovic reveals his brother died of Leukaemia
Asked if the aforementioned tattoos make him a religious person, Ibrahimovic replied in the negative and questioned where God was when his brother died of Leukaemia.
“No. I believe in respect. So if I tell you, ‘only God can judge me’, who am I aiming at?” Ibrahimovic said in an interview with The Athletic.
“I’ll give you a perfect example. When my brother passed away, he had leukaemia. Where was God to help him? You thank God every day, you pray to God. But where was God now? In my world, you are your own God. That’s what I believe. And that’s my mindset.”
On his religious tattoos, the former Inter Milan and AC Milan forward said he deliberated inked them on his back so that he doesn’t have to get bored of seeing them.
“Because when you see them all the time, you get tired of them. This way, I will never get tired,” he added.
Ibrahimovic started his professional career at Malmo FF before moving to Ajax, where he established himself as one of the most coveted young players in Europe.
He would later spend two years at Juventus and a further three at Inter Milan, before swapping the Serie A for La Liga to play for Barcelona.
The big Swede also had two stints with AC Milan, sandwiched by spells with PSG, Manchester United and LA Galaxy.