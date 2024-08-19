I’ll provide a bus to each Ghanaian Premier League club when I win – Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia pledged that his government will "provide a bus each to Premier League clubs" to alleviate the transportation challenges faced by these teams.

To further encourage corporate investment in sports, Dr. Bawumia revealed his government's intention to use tax incentives, including a flat tax, to incentivize private sector investments in sports.

These include measures for funding, training, tax incentives, and direct support for football clubs.

As President, Dr. Bawumia promised that his government would "support the revival of the Premier League, and clubs, to improve commercial viability, and to create related jobs."

Providing further details, Dr. Bawumia explained that his government would directly assist the Premier League and its clubs by "directing policy through the National Lotteries Authority and the Gaming Commission to establish and fund a Sports Employment Module to assist Premier League clubs fund operational expenses, including player remuneration."

The Vice President Dr. Bawumia, as part of his manifesto has also promised to build an airport in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

This ambitious project is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming the economic landscape of the Upper East Region, making it more accessible to both domestic and international travelers.

