'It happens all over the world' - Prosper Ogum reacts to Asante Kotoko defeat to Legon Cities

Legon Cities defeated Kotoko 2-1 at the University of Ghana Stadium, securing their first win of the season and ending the Porcupine Warriors' unbeaten run.

In his post-match conference, the former WAFA coach expressed both frustration and disappointment at Kotoko’s loss to a team fighting to avoid relegation in the Ghanaian top flight.

“It happens all over the world. He who is down fears no fall. It was an exciting game, a game of two halves,” Ogum remarked.

While better-performing teams are typically expected to prevail against weaker opposition, Ogum admitted the manner of defeat was disheartening, especially given Kotoko’s improved play in the second half.

He acknowledged that football’s unpredictable nature can humble even the strongest sides, something Kotoko experienced firsthand.

“It’s not the best way to lose, particularly given how we played after the break; it shouldn't have happened, but it has. We just need to regroup and move forward,” he added.

What’s next for Asante Kotoko?

Pulse Ghana

