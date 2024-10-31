'It happens all over the world' - Prosper Ogum reacts to Asante Kotoko defeat to Legon Cities

Despite a game marked by two contrasting halves, Ogum noted that even top teams occasionally falter against struggling sides—a reality of football.
Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has addressed the surprising defeat to bottom-of-the-table Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.
Legon Cities defeated Kotoko 2-1 at the University of Ghana Stadium, securing their first win of the season and ending the Porcupine Warriors' unbeaten run.
In his post-match conference, the former WAFA coach expressed both frustration and disappointment at Kotoko’s loss to a team fighting to avoid relegation in the Ghanaian top flight.
“It happens all over the world. He who is down fears no fall. It was an exciting game, a game of two halves,” Ogum remarked.
While better-performing teams are typically expected to prevail against weaker opposition, Ogum admitted the manner of defeat was disheartening, especially given Kotoko’s improved play in the second half.
He acknowledged that football’s unpredictable nature can humble even the strongest sides, something Kotoko experienced firsthand.
“It’s not the best way to lose, particularly given how we played after the break; it shouldn't have happened, but it has. We just need to regroup and move forward,” he added.
What’s next for Asante Kotoko?
Despite the setback, the Porcupine Warriors remain in contention for the Ghana Premier League title. Kotoko are second in the league log with 15 points after eight games. They will look to rebound in their next match against Accra Lions in Obuasi, where they hope to reignite their championship ambitions.