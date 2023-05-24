Jennifer Mendelewitsch said it was the right time for the Ghanaian to part ways with the Dutch giants after his splendid performances.
It’s best for Mohammed Kudus to leave Ajax, says player’s agent
The agent of Mohammed Kudus has all but confirmed the playmaker’s desire to leave Ajax Amsterdam this summer.
Recommended articles
Kudus is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal, having contributed 18 goals and five assists in all competitions this season at club level.
He also scored two times and provided one assist for Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup despite the Black Stars’ group-stage exit.
The 22-year-old came close to joining Premier League side Everton last summer but saw the move blocked by Ajax.
Mendelewitsch confirmed that many clubs have expressed interest in Kudus and also hinted at the player’s desire to leave Ajax.
“I think it is best for both Ajax and Mohammed that he makes a transfer now. Now is the right time,” the agent told De Telegraaf.
“He has ignored a proposal to extend his contract until the summer of 2026. What I can say is that after the World Cup and this season, there is a lot of interest in Kudus.”
Earlier this week, British tabloid The Athletic reported that Kudus was being tracked by Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool.
Kudus is said to have rejected a one-year contract extension as he aims to ply his trade elsewhere next season.
It, therefore, remains to be seen whether he’d enter the final 24 months of his contract at Ajax or will join another club, with Ajax having slapped a £40million price tag on him.
More from category
-
It’s best for Mohammed Kudus to leave Ajax, says player’s agent
-
Ghana approached me to become Black Stars coach – Lothar Matthaus
-
Kurt Okraku: My administration has overachieved