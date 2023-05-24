It’s best for Mohammed Kudus to leave Ajax, says player’s agent

Kudus is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal, having contributed 18 goals and five assists in all competitions this season at club level.

He also scored two times and provided one assist for Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup despite the Black Stars’ group-stage exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old came close to joining Premier League side Everton last summer but saw the move blocked by Ajax.

Mendelewitsch confirmed that many clubs have expressed interest in Kudus and also hinted at the player’s desire to leave Ajax.

“I think it is best for both Ajax and Mohammed that he makes a transfer now. Now is the right time,” the agent told De Telegraaf.

“He has ignored a proposal to extend his contract until the summer of 2026. What I can say is that after the World Cup and this season, there is a lot of interest in Kudus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, British tabloid The Athletic reported that Kudus was being tracked by Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Kudus is said to have rejected a one-year contract extension as he aims to ply his trade elsewhere next season.