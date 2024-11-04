‘It smells bad’ - Jose Mourinho slams Turkish Football after Fenerbahce last-minute win

He went on blasting referee Oguzhan Cakir and VAR official Atilla Karaoglan for about eight minutes straight in a post-match interview.

The Portuguese manager alleged that the system is against them and that they are playing against both the teams and the system.

"That is the toughest opponent. Man of the Match was Atilla Karaoglan! It was a clear penalty for us and he didn't give it. There are only two explanations for that. He was sleeping or he was drinking tea!

"The referee was just a little boy that was there on the pitch, but the referee was Atilla Karaoglan. I think I am speaking on behalf of every Fenerbahce fan - we don't want him again.

"We don't want him as a VAR. It smells bad. We don't want him on the pitch but, on the VAR, even less,” a furious Mourinho lamented.

Regrets moving to Turkey?

The ‘Special One’ added that if he knew Turkish football was that “dark” he wouldn’t have joined Fenerbache in June.

"You Turkish people, you should talk about it.

"You should say what happens every year. I blame the Fenerbahce people that brought me here. They told me only half of the truth. They didn't tell me the whole truth because if they told me the whole truth, I wouldn't come,” he told beIN Sports.

The 61-year-old experienced manager claimed that those are some of the reasons no one watches the Turkish league abroad.

"Who wants to watch the Turkish league abroad? In London, only my son watches the Turkish league. I started watching it when I was invited to come to Turkey.

"I couldn't believe that this was the dimension. It's too grey, it's too dark. But that's my job. I will give everything for my job, for my club."