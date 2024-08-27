Kasoa: Teacher loses GHc15,000 meant for father’s medical bills to sports betting

Narrating how much he has lost since venturing into betting, he said he gambled away GHc15,000 that was meant for his father’s medical bills.

According to him, he is also currently not on good terms with his uncle after losing GHc7,000 that belonged to his uncle.

Part-time teacher battles gambling addiction

Guni also revealed that he owes his mother GHc5,000 after using her money to stake a bet which he lost.

“I started betting in 2019, but my addiction deepened in 2020 when a friend introduced me to roulette at a casino,” he said, as quoted by Onua Online.

“He didn’t exactly teach me, but he used my phone to place bets and gave me money when he won, which piqued my interest.”

Guni added: “My uncle asked me to sell his plumbing materials, and after doing so, I had GH¢7,000. I tried to give him the money, but he wasn’t around. Three days later, I started using the money to gamble bit by bit, and before I knew it, it was all gone.

“I will be very happy if someone wants to help me. If there is a rehab, and someone wants to take me there, I am fully committed. Even if it’s right now, I am ready to stop.”