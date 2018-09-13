Kevin-Prince Boateng’s wife takes swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo

news

Melissa Satta has indicated that his husband would outshine Cristiano Ronaldo when Sassuolo take on Juventus over the weekend in the Italian Serie A.

The Italian American model and TV presenter despite disregarding the threat of the Portuguese striker, admitted that his husband always talk about him as the best player in the world.

She joked: "Who is Cristiano? I only have eyes for Boateng."

However, the hot model confessed that her husband always says that "CR7 is the best player in the world".

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to find the back of the net since he joined Juventus from Real Madrid for 100 million euro Serie A transfer record fee.

Kevin-Prince who made a shocking move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Sassuolo to get closer to his family is looking forward to increase his one goal tally in the Serie A.