ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kevin Prince-Boateng scores wonder goal for Ronaldinho 11, fans call for his return to football

Mandela Anuvabe

Former Ghana international, Kevin Prince-Boateng stole the show in a recent exhibition match where he scored two stunning goals.

Kevin Prince-Boateng scores wonder goal for Ronaldinho 11, fans call for his return to football
Kevin Prince-Boateng scores wonder goal for Ronaldinho 11, fans call for his return to football

Prince-Boateng scored two wonder goals for ex-Brazil star Ronaldinho’s team in an exhibition match.

Recommended articles

In the first half, Boateng opened the scoring with a spectacular scissor-kick into the top corner just nine minutes into the game.

The former Portsmouth and AC Milan finally scored his second on the day with a half-volley from the edge of the penalty area in the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boateng’s two stunners wowed the supporters in the fully packed stadium. The commentators were speechless by his technique.

He played for Ronaldinho 11 against the Tim Cahill 11 in front of a crowded CommBank Stadium. The former Black Stars midfielder’s brace gave Ronaldinho 11 a 4-2 win over the team assembled by the former Everton man.

The 37-year-old retired in August 2023 following two years at Hertha Berlin, where his 19-year professional career began.

Legendary Australian player Tim Cahill and 2005 Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldinho traveled to Sydney to lead their all-star squads in the Joga Bonito Tour exhibition game on Friday, November 1 at CommBank Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ronaldinho hugging Kevin Prince Boateng
Ronaldinho hugging Kevin Prince Boateng Pulse Ghana

Prominent athletes including Brett Emerton, Aaron Mooy, Kevin-Prince Boateng, and Jose Baxter were present at the event, and former Socceroos coach Graham Arnold made a comeback to the sideline to coach Cahill's team.

Boateng made 15 appearances for the Black Stars and scored twice. He was part of the Ghana team that qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Mandela Anuvabe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwasi Appiah nominated for 2024 CAF Coach of the Year after transforming Sudan

Kwasi Appiah nominated for 2024 CAF Coach of the Year after transforming Sudan

'He punched me in the face’ - Tottenham defender discloses how Kudus was aggressive on him

'He punched me in the face’ - Tottenham defender discloses how Kudus was aggressive on him

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Top 5 all-time scorers in El Clasico

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Top 5 all-time scorers in El Clasico

‘Ronaldo was right’ - Manchester United fans react after Ten Hag’s sacking

‘Ronaldo was right’ - Manchester United fans react to Ten Hag’s sacking