Kevin Prince-Boateng scores wonder goal for Ronaldinho 11, fans call for his return to football

In the first half, Boateng opened the scoring with a spectacular scissor-kick into the top corner just nine minutes into the game.

The former Portsmouth and AC Milan finally scored his second on the day with a half-volley from the edge of the penalty area in the second half.

Boateng’s two stunners wowed the supporters in the fully packed stadium. The commentators were speechless by his technique.

He played for Ronaldinho 11 against the Tim Cahill 11 in front of a crowded CommBank Stadium. The former Black Stars midfielder’s brace gave Ronaldinho 11 a 4-2 win over the team assembled by the former Everton man.

Sydney exhibition match

The 37-year-old retired in August 2023 following two years at Hertha Berlin, where his 19-year professional career began.

Legendary Australian player Tim Cahill and 2005 Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldinho traveled to Sydney to lead their all-star squads in the Joga Bonito Tour exhibition game on Friday, November 1 at CommBank Stadium.

Prominent athletes including Brett Emerton, Aaron Mooy, Kevin-Prince Boateng, and Jose Baxter were present at the event, and former Socceroos coach Graham Arnold made a comeback to the sideline to coach Cahill's team.