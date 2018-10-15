Pulse.com.gh logo
Vincent Kompany’s father elected as first black mayor in Belgium


Vincent Kompany’s father elected as first black mayor in Belgium

The Manchester City skipper’s father is loved in Belgium.

Vincent Kompany’s father elected as first black mayor in Belgium play

Vincent Kompany’s father elected as first black mayor in Belgium

Pierre Kompany, father of Vincent Kompany has made history as the first black man to be elected as a mayor in Belgium.

Kompany senior polled 28.38% of the vote, up 5.77% from 2012, to become mayor of Ganshoren, a commune in the north-west of Brussels. Following his victory, the new mayor said he would focus on cleaning up the environment in his commune.

The success story of Pierre Kompany is amazing, having entered Belgium from DR Congo in 1975 as a refugee, but rose from the bottom of the social class to become a parliamentarian in Brussels and now a mayor.

play Vincent Kompany’s father elected as first black mayor in Belgium

 

Pierre Kompany, 71, a mechanical engineer born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was celebrated by his son in a video message in which he spoke three languages.

“Just for the guys abroad: he is the first black mayor in Brussels,” he said. “It has never happened before. It’s historic. We are all happy. Congratulations to my dad.”

The footballer added in a short written statement: “History! We are so proud of you dad. Come from DR Congo as a refugee in 1975. Now you have won the trust of your commune by becoming the first black mayor elected in Belgium! It was long but it is progress. Congratulations!”

Racism in Belgium has been the subject of debate in recent months. The newspaper Le Soir used its entire front page last month to call for an end to racism after the country’s only black presenter on francophone television, Cécile Djunga, gave an emotional account of her first year as the main weather presenter on the public service broadcaster RTBF.

“If you want a good laugh, I’ve got a good one for you today,” she had told her followers in a Facebook post viewed over 2m times, before recounting the tale of a woman who had called in days earlier to complain that the presenter was “too black and all people could see were my clothes”.

