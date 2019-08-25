The Porcupine Warriors found a way to break the deadlock just 3 minutes into the game after Kelvin Andoh scored from close range.
Emmanuel Gyamfi sealed the win for Kotoko late in the game as the Porcupines won 2-0.
Watch highlights below...
