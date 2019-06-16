The match played at the Accra Sports Stadium was the semi-final encounter of the special tournament introduced to determine Ghana’s representative for next year’s CAF Champions League.

After holding on to a 5th minute goal by Abdul Fatawu Safiu, Kotoko were pushed to play penalties after Hearts got 90th minute equalizer, from the spot.

This ended the match 1-1 in full regulations time.

But the Porcupine Warriors won the resultant penalty kicks 5-4, sending them to the final.

They will play Karela United, who beat AshantiGold SC 1-0 in the other semi-final game played at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Diawiase Taylor got the only goal in that game.