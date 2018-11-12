Pulse.com.gh logo
Kwadwo Asamoah withdraws from Black Stars clash against Ethiopia

The Inter Milan left full back has reportedly pulled out of Ghana’s friendly against Ethiopia

Kwadwo Asamoah withdraws from Black Stars clash against Ethiopia-Report

Kwadwo Asamoah has requested to be excused  from the Black Stars clash against Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers due to a knee injury.

Kwadwo Asamoah is one of the 20 players who have been invited to the camp of the Black Stars by James Kwesi Appiah to face Ethiopia in Addis Ababa on Sunday

However, Kwadwo Asamoah has opted out of the tie because of a swollen knee.

The news has come as a surprise since the 29-year-old played full throttle when Inter Milan suffered a 4-1 defeat against Atlanta on Sunday in the Italian Serie A.

READ MORE: Disclaimer: I'll talk and shake Ghana, I can't go down alone- Kwesi Nyantakyi

The Black Stars will start arriving in Kenya today, 12 November 2018 to start preparations for the match in Addis Ababa.

The four-time Africa champions occupy third spot on the Group F table with 2 four points, but with a two-game in hand following the cancellation of their double-header clash against Sierra Leone last month.

READ MORE: I don’t live my life to please people: Asamoah Gyan

Goalkeepers:

Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France)

Defenders:

Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA) Kassim Nuhu (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

 

Midfielders:

Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Afriyie Acquah (Empoli,Italy) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England)  Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Majeed Ashimeru (St. Gallen, Switzerland)

 

Forwards:

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England) Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain)

