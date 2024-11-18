Video: Kwesi Appiah and Sudan celebrate AFCON qualification with King Paluta’s Aseda

Members of the technical team including his assistant Ignatius Osei-Fosu and some players also showed off their dancing skills.

The 64-year-old was holding some fruits and was a bit hesitant to step into the dancing mode proper but his men still tried to put him on by getting close to him.

The ex-Black Stars coach secured qualification with Sudan after his side held Angola to a goalless draw in the final AFCON qualifying round of games.

How Sudan qualified

The Falcons of Jediane needed only one point from their final two matches but were thrashed 4-0 by Niger on Thursday to put them on a nervy edge.

But the 64-year-old experienced coach and his backroom staff knew exactly how to get over the line.

Sudan finished in second place in Group F, amassing eight points in six group games.

This is a major achievement, especially because they have had to play every single game away from home due to the security instability in the region.

Sudan also lead their 2026 World Cup qualifiers group with 10 points in five matches, ahead of Senegal, who have eight points.

Sudan join Angola to qualify from Group F for the 24-team tournament to be held in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.