Leicester City: Abdul Fatawu ruled out of Ipswich game due to groin Injury

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper has confirmed that winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will miss the Foxes’ upcoming match against Ipswich at Portman Road due to a groin injury.

Abdul Fatawu
Abdul Fatawu

Issahaku, who was sidelined during Leicester's recent 5-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester United, is not expected to recover in time for the matchweek 10 clash in the Premier League.

Reflecting on the team’s preparation, Cooper acknowledged the challenges following the disappointing midweek loss but expressed optimism, saying, “Through the frustration and annoyance of how the game went, it’s been turned into a positive motivation for the next game.”

He also emphasised the need to adapt strategies for crucial fixtures, noting that injuries will influence lineup decisions.

“Abdul was not available for the game last night through a groin issue,” Cooper explained. “We had a few enforced changes, but just because we went one-way last night doesn’t mean we won’t go a different way at the weekend.”

Issahaku has made nine Premier League appearances this season, providing two assists. Although his start has been modest, the 24-year-old winger aims to make a greater impact upon his return to full fitness.

Fatawu Issahuku
Fatawu Issahuku Pulse Ghana

Otto Addo is set to name his squad to face Niger in the second leg of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers in Accra and Issahaku. Services will be needed by the coach having featured in the game against Sudan before the second leg in Libya.

The Black Stars coach will be hoping the winger recovers before the international break.

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

