Jeremie Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah chase Europa League glory with Leverkusen

Fosu-Mensah has barely played this season and doesn’t seem to be in Alonso’s plans after failing to make a single Bundesliga appearance.

Frimpong, however, has been an integral part of the Leverkusen team, having featured in 45 matches in all competitions this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wing-back has also contributed 14 goals and 12 assists as the Bundesliga side aims to finish the season with the treble.

Leverkusen have already wrapped up the league title and are also in the final of both the Europa League and the DFB Pokal after going unbeaten throughout the season.

Alonso’s side will, however, turn their attention to the Europa League final first, where they’ll be facing Alatanta at the Aviva Stadium in Ireland.

"I have enough things on my plate to think about than 'how good' or 'how nice' we are. In 10 days maybe I will stop and think we are doing something exceptional,” Alonso told TNT Sports

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are not that stupid to say 'oh no, I don't care'. I'm really happy about it. Not to say it many more times, you become better because you are able to show it once again and that's why I try to push the guys. We don't take any game for granted and we don't rest on our laurels. That's my job."