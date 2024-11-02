Liverpool scouts Antoine Semenyo as a top replacement for Mohamed Salah

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool's recruitment team, led by Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, is focused on identifying future talent, particularly in areas of the squad where replacements may be needed in the next 12 months. Semenyo has emerged as one of the names under consideration.
Liverpool FC are reportedly monitoring Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose contract with the Reds expires at the end of the season.
Recommended articles
The 24-year-old has made significant strides at Bournemouth, especially under head coach Andoni Iraola, scoring five goals in his last 14 Premier League appearances last season. He has maintained his form this season with three goals in nine matches.
Semenyo has already been linked with other Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur. His desire to play Champions League football could make Liverpool an appealing option.
Semenyo eyes Champions League football
In a recent interview with The Athletic, Semenyo expressed his ambitions to play in European competitions. "I aspire to compete in the Champions League or Europa League. I know it requires dedication and isn’t something achieved overnight. I need to stay consistent and keep scoring to move forward in my career," he said.
The bigger picture for Semenyo
The Ghanaian forward, Antoine Semenyo is focused on giving his best for Bournemouth, hoping his hard work will pave the way for a move to a bigger club and his dream of playing in the UEFA Champions League or the UEFA Europa League come next season.