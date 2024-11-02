Liverpool scouts Antoine Semenyo as a top replacement for Mohamed Salah

The 24-year-old has made significant strides at Bournemouth, especially under head coach Andoni Iraola, scoring five goals in his last 14 Premier League appearances last season. He has maintained his form this season with three goals in nine matches.

Semenyo has already been linked with other Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur. His desire to play Champions League football could make Liverpool an appealing option.

Semenyo eyes Champions League football

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Semenyo expressed his ambitions to play in European competitions. "I aspire to compete in the Champions League or Europa League. I know it requires dedication and isn’t something achieved overnight. I need to stay consistent and keep scoring to move forward in my career," he said.

The bigger picture for Semenyo