Madagascar emerges as first country to qualify for AFCON 2019


Madagascar emerges as first African country to qualify for AFCON 2019

Madagascar have booked their ticket to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after defeating Equatorial Guinea in their group game

Madagascar emerges as first country to qualify for AFCON 2019 play

Madagascar emerges as first country to qualify for AFCON 2019

Madagascar have made history as the first country to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Cup(AFCON) to be staged in Cameroon after beating Equatorial Guinea.

They defeated Equatorial Guinea 1-0 at the Vontovorona Stadium in Antananarivo on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Vincent Kompany’s father elected as first black mayor in Belgium

Njiva Rakotoharimalala struck the decisive goal late in the second half and Barea were able to hold out for the victory, thus guaranteeing them a place in the 2019 finals in Cameroon next year – a landmark achievement for Malagasay football.

READ MORE: Ghana suffer 40-0 defeat to Uganda

The win moves the island side to the top of the group on 10 points – three clear of second-placed Senegal, who will look to reclaim pole position [and secure their own berth at the tournament] when they play Sudan in Khartoum this evening.

Madagascar’s victory sees them complete a ‘double’ over Nzalang Nacional, having also won 1-0 when the teams met in Bata on Saturday. On that occasion, Faneva Ima Andriatsima scored the only goal.

The teams will return to Group A action in the qualifiers next month, with Madagascar at home to Sudan and Equatorial Guinea hosting Senegal.

The number of participating nations in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has been increased from 16 to 24 for the very first time in the anal of the competition.

