Michael Essien to coach Juan Mata as ex-Chelsea star trains with Nordsjaelland

Mata is currently a free agent after parting ways with Japanese top-flight side Vissel Kobe at the end of the 2023/24 season.
Michael Essien has reunited with former Chelsea teammate Juan Mata after Nordsjaelland announced that the Spain star will be training with their first team.
The 36-year-old is, however, currently in Sweden, where his wife and family reside. With Nordsjaelland also in Sweden for their pre-season camping, Mata asked to train with the team in order to maintain his fitness.
Juan Mata to train under Michael Essien and other Nordsjaelland coaches
This means that Mata will be working under his former Chelsea teammate Essien, who is an assistant coach at Nordsjaelland.
“In the near future, Juan Mata will be training with the Super League squad in Farum,” a statement from the Danish club said.
“The 36-year-old Spaniard is married to a Swedish with family in Malmø and has therefore been looking for an opportunity to train nearby.”
Meanwhile, Nordsjaelland’s Director of Football Phil Radley also added: “Juan Mata has asked about the possibility of training with him for a period of time while he is in Sweden.
“Since Mata is a good friend of the house - among other things, as a co-founder of the charity Common Goal, of which FC Nordsjælland is a member - we would like to meet this wish. There's also no doubt that our young squad will be able to absorb a lot of input and experience during the period he trains with us, so that we can help each other.”
Essien and Mata spent three years together at Chelsea, where they won the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.